Roncalli Stem Academy awarded $10,000 to help aid computer science programs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--In order to help more students access computer science, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded a $10,000 cash prize. Roncalli STEM Academy is one of two schools in the state to be recognized with the endowment.

The organization helps students from underserved communities and makes sure students from all areas get access to computer science-related courses.

According to District 60, Roncalli Stem Academy was selected for its continued emphasis on computer science and STEM courses. District Officials told KRDO schools across the district have been growing their computer science programs.

One Roncalli educator, Jennifer Hyslop, submitted the application on behalf of the school and Principal Michaek Cservenak. Hyslop did this all on her own in hopes of being able to expand their program beyond what it's now.

"They're going to have an incredible opportunity here. Their futures are insured because of the things we'll be able to do with this money," said Hyslop.

"So through these courses, they're going to be prepared and knowledgeable. They'll be able to do cyber security, they'll be able to do app creators. They're going to be able to do coding. There is a whole bunch of stuff that we are going to be able to teach our kids through these programs," Hyslop expanded.

Hyslop hopes some of this money will make it possible to bring in more hands-on activities to help students.

"We want to expand our program by getting hands-on activities for our kids. We want to update the materials we have, and we want to get stuff that would get kids more interested in coding where they can actually see and make correlations to the real world. For example, they can build remote controls with the micro bits, and it's the same as a TV remote control," Hyslop.

Hyslop hopes that her students learn valuable tools from the computer science program to help them succeed once they reach high school.