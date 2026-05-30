Kenya pushes ahead with Ebola quarantine facility in partnership with US despite court order

By Nimi Princewill, Larry Madowo, Lauren Kent, CNN

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) — Kenya’s government is pushing ahead with plans to establish an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility at a military installation in partnership with the United States after a Kenyan high court temporarily barred the arrangement earlier this week.

The facility is for Americans potentially exposed to the deadly virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), more than 1,500 miles away. Kenya has not recorded any Ebola cases.

It will help to “strengthen monitoring, isolation and emergency response capacity,” Kenya’s Ministry of Health said Saturday while adding that several other isolation and treatment centers will also be set up, including at Nairobi’s Kenyatta National Hospital and Kenya National Police Hospital.

A US government source involved in the Ebola response told CNN that Americans helping to run the facility landed on Saturday at Laikipia Air Base, where the facility will be, about 125 miles north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The US-Kenya partnership “further supports enhanced surveillance, diagnostic capacity, emergency preparedness exercises, critical medical supplies and rapid response capabilities,” the health ministry said.

The move comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed earlier this week that the US “cannot and will not allow any cases of Ebola to enter the United States,” prompting sharp opposition from Kenyan civil society which railed against an apparent double-standard. The rapidly spreading outbreak, which was officially declared on May 15 in the DRC, is believed to be responsible for at least 238 deaths and caused more than 1,000 suspected infections.

The deadly outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo strain, a rare form of Ebola for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment. It has also spread into Uganda, which borders Kenya and the DRC. In Uganda, the virus has caused one death and at least seven confirmed cases, according to its government.

The plan by the US to set up an Ebola facility in Kenya for Americans, announced Wednesday, was criticized by Kenyan doctors and US officials working at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a CDC source. It was also swiftly challenged in court by the Katiba Institute, a civil society group focused on constitutional issues in Kenya.

In orders issued late Thursday, High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi barred Kenya from establishing or operating any Ebola-related facility under agreements with the US or other foreign governments and from admitting anyone exposed to or infected with the virus into the country until the legal challenge is resolved. The case is set to return to court on June 2.

‘State-of-the-art’ facility

Trump administration officials had described the proposed facility as “state-of-the-art” and “designed to provide access to high-quality care for Americans who would need to quickly get out of DRC and quarantine without the risks of a lengthy transport back to the US.”

Earlier this month, an American doctor working in the DRC who tested positive for Ebola was evacuated to Germany for treatment. At the same time, another US national with high-risk exposure was transferred to the Czech Republic for care.

A senior Trump administration official said the US had received approval from the Kenyan government for a 50-bed quarantine unit, which was expected to go into operation Friday.

The US official said additional isolation and biocontainment capacity would be added at Laikipia Airbase later. Patients who developed symptoms or tested positive would be moved to other facilities, the official said.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told CNN on Thursday evening: “The US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps is deploying a team of highly trained officers to Kenya to support the care, monitoring, and quarantine of American citizens departing the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of a coordinated interagency effort with the State Department and Department of War.”

The “deployed team includes physicians, nurses, laboratory technologists, mental health professionals, and engineers – including officers with previous Ebola response experience in Liberia during the 2014-2015 outbreak,” the spokesperson said.

Why Kenya?

It remains unclear whether the planned facility would also treat patients of other nationalities – a lack of clarity that has fueled concern among Kenyans.

The Ebola facility plan comes as Kenya and the US government recently renegotiated the amount of aid funding for Kenyan health efforts as part of the new US global health strategy.

The proposal drew opposition from Kenya’s main doctors’ union and the Law Society of Kenya, both of which warned it could risk importing Ebola into the country.

Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah, secretary-general of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), told CNN: “We need total transparency from the Kenyan government on why they agreed to take up this offer.”

Atellah, who leads the union that represents more than 10,000 doctors in public and private hospitals, also questioned the rationale for locating the facility in Kenya, noting the country’s strained healthcare system.

“What makes the US choose Kenya when the epicenter of the outbreak is in (the Democratic Republic of) Congo?” he said.

“We will not sit back and watch Kenya be treated as a containment colony for a lethal pathogen that we did not generate,” Atellah said, adding: “If it is too dangerous for America, it is too dangerous for Kenya.”

Cases around the world

Suspected Ebola cases are also being reported outside the outbreak zone.

On May 30, Brazil announced it was investigating a suspected Ebola case in the city of São Paulo, according to the state’s Health Department (SES-SP).

A statement obtained by CNN affiliate CNN Brasil said the 37-year-old male patient had recently traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo and later developed symptoms.

He is being treated in isolation at the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases, a facility considered a reference center for handling suspected Ebola cases. The state’s Disease Control Coordination Office and Epidemiological Surveillance Center are monitoring the situation, but the case has not yet been confirmed through laboratory testing.

In India, two people in Gujarat and Bengaluru were placed in quarantine after returning from Africa, but later tested negative for the virus.

Two suspected cases were also investigated in Italy after patients developed symptoms following travel from Uganda to the country’s northern Lombardy region. However, laboratory tests conducted at a hospital in Milan came back negative for Ebola.

While confirmed cases in the current outbreak have been reported only in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Red Cross has warned that 10 other African countries are at risk: Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Zambia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht, Caitlin Danaher, Jennifer Hansler and Billy Stockwell contributed to this report.