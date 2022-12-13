Colorado Attorney General ‘welcomes’ Pueblo City Council’s decision to table abortion ban

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado's Attorney General released a statement regarding Pueblo City Council's decision to table a proposed abortion ban.

Monday night during a city council meeting, the controversial abortion ordinance was tabled indefinitely. For now, the topic of banning abortion in the Steel City won't be brought up again unless a council member decides to put it back on the agenda.

The proposed ordinance was in response to an abortion and reproductive healthcare clinic that's in the process of opening in Pueblo.

The clinic drew criticism from several people who consider themselves "pro-life," including a man from Texas who helped write the ordinance.

If it had passed, the ordinance would've required any abortion clinic in Pueblo to get a license and comply with a federal law written in 1873 that prohibited using the mail to sell or exchange abortion-related medical supplies.

Tuesday, Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement:

