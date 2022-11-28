Skip to Content
Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance.

This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo.

Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative. He came all the way from Texas to help city councilor Regina Maestri put this new ordinance together.

The 11-page ordinance is based on the recent supreme court decision that gives control over abortion law back to individual states. Dickson also argues that any abortion performed using equipment that was purchased or obtained through interstate commerce is a direct violation of existing federal law. 

"If an abortion facility moves to Pueblo, Colorado, it's not the state capitol's problem. It's not the nation's capital's problem. It's a problem of this local municipality because they're the ones they're going to have to deal with it from it," said Dickson.

However, some people opposing this ordinance don't believe this ordinance will hold up against Colorado law.

State Representative Daneya Esgar was one of the prime sponsors of Colorado's Reproductive Health Equity Act. The act declares every pregnant individual has a fundamental right to continue their pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion under the law of the state. 

"I think we need to be clear; this is two members of city council who are being pressured by out-of-state anti-choice folks to put something through when they know that there is actually no legality to it," said Esgar.

KRDO reached out to the Colorado attorney general's office. They released the following statement.

Attorney General Weiser is committed to defending the Reproductive Health Equity Act and challenging unlawful acts that violate the law.

Spokesman for Philip Weiser

The spokesman for the attorney general said they to review a final approved proposal to determine if it violates Colorado's Reproductive Health Equity Act.

Pueblo City Council will make a final vote on December 12.

