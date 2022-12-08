Court Docs: Suspect in Blanca had multiple weapons; shot police drone out of air

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On December 7, 2022, just before 2 p.m., the Blanca Police Department (BPD) began receiving reports that a male at the intersection of Main Street and County Road 12 had an AK-47-style weapon and was firing rounds.

According to the BPD, when officers arrived on the scene they saw the suspect, later identified as Ricardo Haro, walking on the frontage road near Main Street and Smith Ave in the Town of Blanca.

BPD says a perimeter was established and other law enforcement agencies were called in. The Costilla County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded.

Court documents show that when CCSO arrived and attempted to contact Haro via PA, he began firing rounds.

A BPD officer deployed a drone to gain a better location of Haro.

Haro then shot the drone out of the air. BPD says this drone is worth approximately $7,000.

After shooting the drone, Haro continued to fire rounds. CCSO officers report in court documents that "they could hear bullets whizzing by them." Court documents also show that Haro "pointed a rifle with a scope" at a BPD officer.

According to BPD, Haro began to bring out boxes, an ammo can, and his rifles and laid them on the road. At this time, Haro started to comply with the verbal commands given by law enforcement. He was then taken into custody.

BPD says that an M&P AR-15 Cal .223 that had 1 round in the chamber and 7 in the magazine, a Glock 40 Gen 4 10mm auto with a round in the chamber and 4 rounds in the magazine, a Radom Poland Sporter 5.56x45 that was empty were all found in Haro's possession. A total of 17 spent 10mm casings were located along with 2 spent 5.56/.223 and one spent .223 round.

Haro was transported to the Costilla County Jail. This case is still under investigation.