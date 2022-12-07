Blanca Police identify suspect that caused a town-wide shelter in place

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Blanca Police Department (BPD) responded to the intersection of Main Street and Smith Avenue for a report of an active shooter earlier today, December 7.

According to BPD, officers located the suspect and a standoff ensued. Multiple shots were fired. A reverse 911 was issued for town residents.

BPD says that the suspect was later identified as Ricardo Haro, a 21-year-old. Haro was taken into custody without incident. Two rifles, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition were located in his possession.

This was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to the community. This is still an active investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call dispatch at 719-589-5807.