Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 9:15 AM
Published 9:13 AM

Driver of reported stolen Jeep crashes into ambulance in Lakewood

West Metro Fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several people are recovering in the hospital Monday morning after a driver of a reported stolen Jeep crashed into an ambulance in Lakewood on Sunday night.

Around 5:40 p.m., Lakewood Police Department officers attempted to make contact with the occupants inside the Jeep near West Colfax Avenue and Reed Street. Police said the Jeep was reported stolen.

According to police, as officers approached the Jeep, the driver drove off. Police found the Jeep approximately a block away after it hit a West Metro Fire ambulance, forcing the ambulance on its side.

Two firefighters from inside the ambulance were transported to the hospital, West Metro Fire said. Both were released.

According to West Metro Fire, three people were inside the stolen Jeep during the incident. All were transported to the hospital and received treatment for unspecific injuries.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content