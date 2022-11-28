Skip to Content
Suspected Club Q shooter’s mother cited for multiple offenses day after shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mother of the suspected Club Q shooter, Anderson Aldrich, was cited for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on November 20, 2022, one day after the Club Q mass shooting.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that the mother, Laura Voepel, was warned to stop yelling or she would be arrested for disorderly conduct. She continued to make "unreasonable noise" directly next to multiple apartments.

When officers attempted to place Voepel into custody, they say she became combative, physically resisting the officer.

Disorderly conduct is a petty offense and resisting arrest is a class two misdemeanor.

It is unclear at this time if these citations are related to the Club Q shooting investigation. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez previously stated that Voepel was not cooperating with the investigation.

Voepel will appear in court for these citations on January 25.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

