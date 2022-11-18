CSPD responds to hundreds of accidents during Thursday night snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Most of us who live in southern Colorado woke up to some amount of snow on the ground Friday morning.

Those in the greater Colorado Springs are received anywhere from one to four inches depending on location. Most school districts in the region called off school or had two-hour delays.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) went on "accident alert status" at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night and remain on it into Friday afternoon.

During accident alert status, if there is no injury requiring medical treatment, no DUI/drug use is suspected, and everyone is present & able to exchange info, police ask that you do not call to request an officer, but rather report the accident online and call for your own tow.

Despite the accident alert status, CSPD reported Friday afternoon that they responded to more than 100 vehicle accidents between 8:30 p.m. Thursday night and 10 a.m. Friday morning. This does not account for accidents where drivers followed the accident alert guidelines and handled the exchange of information on their own.