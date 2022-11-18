Bitterly cold temperatures continue through Saturday morning

Bitterly cold temperatures today and snow showers will continue through the early afternoon.

TODAY: We'll see mainly cloudy skies and temperatures will only make it into the low and mid-20s today. Snow will taper off later this afternoon to scattered snow showers.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and some extremely cold temperatures heading into Saturday morning... with lows dropping into the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Saturday will still be chilly... but highs will bounce back into the 40s. The warming trend will continue Sunday and through the middle of next week with partly cloudy skies and highs topping out in the 50s. Cold morning starts will persist through Thanksgiving.