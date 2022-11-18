Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:58 AM
Published 7:41 AM

CSPD on accident alert status/cold reporting Friday morning

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday night, as snow began to fall across the Pikes Peak Region, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced they were going on accident alert status/cold reporting.

RELATED: Accident Alert Status, what it means for drivers and crash victims

This status pertains mainly to traffic crashes and accidents on the city's roadways.

During accident alert status, if there is no injury requiring medical treatment, no DUI/drug use is suspected, and everyone is present & able to exchange info, police ask that you do not call to request an officer, but rather report the accident online and call for your own tow.

Each jurisdiction and agency has different policies and names for this status, but they are generally the same.

The overarching reason behind accident alert status is that the call volume during extreme weather exceeds the ability of officers to respond to all of them.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content