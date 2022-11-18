CSPD on accident alert status/cold reporting Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday night, as snow began to fall across the Pikes Peak Region, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced they were going on accident alert status/cold reporting.

This status pertains mainly to traffic crashes and accidents on the city's roadways.

During accident alert status, if there is no injury requiring medical treatment, no DUI/drug use is suspected, and everyone is present & able to exchange info, police ask that you do not call to request an officer, but rather report the accident online and call for your own tow.

Each jurisdiction and agency has different policies and names for this status, but they are generally the same.

The overarching reason behind accident alert status is that the call volume during extreme weather exceeds the ability of officers to respond to all of them.