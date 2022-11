When severe weather hits southern Colorado, click this link for a list of school closures and delays. Some churches and organizations will also have updates on closures and delays.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Overnight snow has prompted some local school districts and businesses to close or delay opening Friday morning.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.