Pueblo Police: Suspect dead after being run over moving vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), a man died after he was hit by a car while trying to run from officers.

On Nov. 10, officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of E. 4th St. and Glendale Ave. At the scene, police were trying to contact a man for a municipal violation.

According to the PPD, the man ran from officers. While being chased by police, he tried getting into a moving vehicle but ended up getting run over by it.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Jacob Guillen, was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Wednesday, the PPD announced Guillen had died from his injuries.