Pueblo man arrested, found with stolen gun, 80+ fentanyl pills, and other drugs

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man faces multiple charges after he was found with drugs and a stolen gun in Fremont County.

On Nov. 10, the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) Narcotics and K9 Divisions performed a criminal interdiction traffic stop in the 3100 block of Highway 50. This came after the division received an intelligence tip.

At 7:50 p.m., detectives contacted Kevin Johnson, known as KJ, who was driving a black Mercedes sedan. During the search, K9 Merlin and his handler performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle. CCPD said K9 Merlin alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

After searching the sedan, CCPD said officers found a considerable amount of narcotics. That included heroin, methamphetamines, and 88 blue fentanyl pills. According to investigators, the heroin and meth field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

CCPD

Officers also found a stolen firearm, $487, and drug paraphernalia consistent with illegal narcotics distribution.

CCPD

CCPD

Investigators arrested Johns for Special Offender (CRS 18-18-407) Drug Felony 1 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (CRS 18-18-428) Petty Offense.

Kevin 'KJ' Johnson

CCPD said Johnson received a bond of $2,500 and self-posted bail immediately. He was released from jail on Nov. 11.