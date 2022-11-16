New coalition set to help reduce the number of Coloradans with Alzheimer’s disease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new state plan aims to reduce the number of Coloradans hospitalized with Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias.

According to state officials, the number of Alzheimer's cases in Colorado is expected to increase by more than 20 percent in the next three years.

This new coalition plans to teach Coloradans about Alzheimer's and dementia early detection and preventive care.

The state health department says while the plan benefits all Coloradans they hope this plan will lessen the stigma of the disease in minority communities.

"It focuses on creating a better environment for people already living with Alzheimer's and dementia and the caregivers or partners that care for them," said the Program Manager at the Colorado Department of Public Health, Joanna Espinoza.

Espinoza says in 2020 Colorado saw dementia and Alzheimer's cases increase significantly.

The Alzheimer's Association estimates 76,000 Coloradans over the age of 64 are living with the disease. It's estimated that the number will rise to 92,000 by 2025.

"And the Alzheimer's disease is often under-diagnosed so the numbers are likely even higher than that," said Espinoza.

The plan is based on data and evidence reviewed by health experts.

"So that means increasing messaging to reduce stigma and talk about risk reduction and talk about risk reduction strategies for people of any age, early warning signs, increasing the competence of our workforce to care for people living with Alzheimer and to provide them diagnoses," said Espinoza.

Alzheimer's is a costly disease to manage. Nationwide, experts estimate the cost of caring for people with the disease will increase to over 1.1 trillion by 2050.

The state of Colorado received funds from the CDC and plans to apply for another grant through the CDC within the next year to continue with the coalition.