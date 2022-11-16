Coroner releases name of man killed in shooting involving the Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting involving the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

On Nov. 9, the PPD said there was a shooting involving officers in the 3600 block of Dillon Dr. A KRDO crew at the scene reported multiple police vehicles in the Target parking lot.

According to investigators, one person died in that shooting. The coroner identified the victim as 62-year-old Reginald Perry Bethea, of Pueblo.

The coroner said Bethea was pronounced dead at the scene. His autopsy has since been completed.

KRDO has reached out to the coroner for the official cause of death.

The PPD said the 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating this incident along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. At this time, it's unclear how many officers were involved in the shooting.

According to investigators, no officers were injured.