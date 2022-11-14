El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 12, 2022, a 911 call was received by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

The caller reported a domestic disturbance that led to a shooting. Deputies were dispatched to a location within an unincorporated portion of Fountain, Colorado.

EPSO says that reporting deputies found one deceased adult male. Deputies also found an adult male and female on the scene who presented themselves as the reporting parties to the 911 call.

There is no known threat to the community. This is a continuing active investigation. If anyone has any information to provide pertaining to this case, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.