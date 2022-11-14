Teller County Sheriff’s Office releases names of deceased in suspected murder-suicide

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office is investigating the county's first suspected murder-suicide in over two years after a child called 911 Sunday morning.

Deputies that responded to the call found two adults dead, a man and a woman. Monday, the Sheriff's Office released the identities of the deceased, 27-year-old Sean Mills and 29-year-old Adrianna Mills, a couple.

Lieutenant Wes Walter with the Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived Sunday at 7:18 a.m. they saw two children outside. When they walked inside, they found the Mills dead and an infant unharmed.

Walter said that based on the scene, deputies immediately believed it was a murder-suicide.

Walter said they believe the shooting took place in the early morning hours.

The responding deputies took the children to the Sheriff's Office where they were met by victim's advocates and the Department of Human Services.

The children's relatives traveled to pick them up from out-of-state, and Walter says they were picked up last night.