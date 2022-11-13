1 arrested after man shot in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has arrested a person after allegedly shooting a man Sunday morning.

FPD claims it happened near Twin Creek Terrace at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. When officers got there, they reported they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he's expected to be OK.

Police say the suspect stayed at the scene and has been arrested. An FPD spokesperson added the department does not believe there's any threat to the public. FPD did not release the name of the shooter, or what they have been charged with.