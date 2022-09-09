Pueblo Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with a bank robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported that on August 22, 2022, the First Oak Bank was robbed.

PPD says that four individuals have been arrested for that robbery. 34-year-old, Shawna Najera for Robbery. 26-year-old, Steven Fernandez was arrested for Robbery/Complicity. Fernandez is a Pueblo FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal. Najera and Fernandez potentially face additional criminal charges in Colorado Springs.

According to PPD, on September 2, 2022, the Security Service Federal Credit Union was robbed.

PPD says that the following offenders were arrested for that robbery. 34-year-old, Shawnay Najera was arrested for Robbery. 50-year-old, Benito Aragon was arrested for Robbery/Complicity.

While conducting this robbery investigation police arrested FBI Safe Streets Wanted Fugitive 31-year-old, Kayla Ponce for a Felony Narcotics warrant.

Additionally, three other females were also arrested for warrants at a residence in the 2000 block of E. 11th St. according to PPD.