Manitou Springs Police: Two arrested for criminal trespass, possibly linked to previous crimes

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department says two people recently arrested for multiple counts of criminal mischief might be connected to previous, similar crimes.

On Sept. 6, the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) received reports of vehicular criminal trespass in the Duclo Ave. area around 6:40 p.m.. According to police, the department had received a description of a vehicle similar to the one in his incident from previous calls for service for similar crimes.

MSPD said officers used partial license plate information to find the suspect vehicle in the 400 and 500 blocks of El Paso Blvd. later that day at 7:40 p.m.

Police arrested Brian Lude, 25, and Beth Reichenberg, 39. According to the MSPD, Reichenberg was charged with one count of Posession of a Financial Transaction Device, one count of Theft, one count of Criminal Mischief, and six counts of Criminal Trespass Auto.

Beth Reichenberg (left), Brian Lude (right)

Lude was charged with one count of Criminal Trespass Auto, one count of Theft, and one count of Criminal Mischief.

The MSPD said officers are still investigating the crimes, but have "good reason to believe the crimes are linked to previous instances of vehicular criminal trespass."