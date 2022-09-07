PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way of Pueblo County hosted its 100th campaign kickoff luncheon today.

CSU Pueblo, Pueblo Community College, and the Pueblo Bulls hockey club all sponsored the event at the Pueblo Convention Center.

United Way leverages resources to support more than 65 different health and human programs in Pueblo County.

The programs include a mentoring program at local middle schools and tax assistance programs. For the past 100 years, most of their programs have focused on strengthening families, senior services, crisis intervention, and the basic needs of Pueblo residents.