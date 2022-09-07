As officer hopefuls undergo physical agility test, Pueblo Police reflect on low applicant numbers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Wednesday, Pueblo Police Department officer hopefuls participated in a physical agility test (PAT). This was the first step in the process to become an officer after someone submits an application.

Around 40 candidates showed up to the challenge, but only 22 passed the test; 19 men and three women.

The timed test consists of an eight-step physical fitness course. In order to pass the test, applicants have to make it under the time of 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

One Obstacle recruits went through.

"We have to have the best that we can have because the people that we're going to have working the streets, they're going to deal with some stressful situations, some and potentially some physical situations. So they have to meet that minimum standard. And obviously, this minimum standard, they're going to get a lot better in the academy," said Sergeant Frank Ortega.

After passing the physical fitness test, officer hopefuls will make their way to the Pueblo Police headquarters and take a written exam. They have to score 70% or better.

One recruit, Mistie Dennis, said she didn't struggle that much with the physical test. Her confidence paid off, she ended up passing the test.

Dennis said she made the career switch to law enforcement to better help the community of Pueblo.

"To help make the streets safer place. I mean, there's been so much going on here in Pueblo, and I feel like the more the people, the better," said Dennis, referring to adding herself to the force.

Despite the turnout of attendees, Ortega said recruiting in 2022 has been harder than it has ever been.

"There's a lot of people that critique what the police do, how they do it, etc. You know, a lot of people don't want to sign up for a job where they have to, you know, answer for what they do all the time and be critiqued for it," said Ortega.

Ortega said what brings him hope is the people who go into this profession that know they're helping so many people within the community. He hopes more people in Pueblo will choose to become officers.

"They understand that they're going to be there and help people, and ultimately, that's what most people signed up to do the job for. We want to help people, and with that desire, great things happen," said Ortega.

The department says it's still struggling with a shortage of officers. Anyone interested in becoming an officer can refer to the information below: