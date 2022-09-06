Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:20 PM
Published 3:15 PM

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a barricaded subject

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was responding to a barricaded subject.

PCSO says that they sept hours negotiating with the subject. According to the PCSO, the stand-off started when deputies went to serve the subject an eviction notice.

They were asking the public to avoid the 2100 block of Norman Ln. The PCSO does not believe that there is a threat to the public.

The barricaded subject has been taken into custody. He also had several outstanding warrants, according to the PCSO

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content