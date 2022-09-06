Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a barricaded subject

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was responding to a barricaded subject.

PCSO says that they sept hours negotiating with the subject. According to the PCSO, the stand-off started when deputies went to serve the subject an eviction notice.

They were asking the public to avoid the 2100 block of Norman Ln. The PCSO does not believe that there is a threat to the public.

The barricaded subject has been taken into custody. He also had several outstanding warrants, according to the PCSO