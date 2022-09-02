COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center held its annual Patriot Day Give Back event on Friday, September 2, 2022, providing 400 food kits, gently used sports equipment, and other complimentary items for veterans, their families, and the public. Partner agency representatives also provided resources at the event, which took place at the Norris Penrose Event Center upper parking lot.

Over 100 volunteers from 20 different partner organizations will be present to support the event. Last year’s event distributed over 37,538 pounds of food to 376 families. The Patriot Day Give Back event kicked off with an opening ceremony to welcome veterans, guests, and volunteers at 8:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. Honored members of the Colorado Springs community and military leadership will be sharing remarks and paying tribute to those who served.

Additionally, the Honor Bell Foundation tolled the Honor Bell during the ceremony, marking the service and sacrifice made by military members. Patriot Day occurs on September 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, along with the first responders who risked their own lives to save others.

Mt. Carmel chose to host its Give Back event the week before Patriot Day to respect the solemnity of September 11.

“Mt. Carmel and our partner organizations are honored to come together for our seventh consecutive year to pay our tribute to Patriot Day by providing service and goodwill to the Colorado Springs community,” said Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Executive Director Bob McLaughlin. “This annual event is one to help reaffirm the spirit of patriotism and unity that our communities felt in the days and months that followed September 11, 2001.”

Along with fresh produce and non-perishable food and necessities provided by Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, Phil Long Kia, Care & Share Foodbank of Southern Colorado, and Safeway, partner organization 4KidzSports gave away gently used sports equipment to children. The Pikes Peak Library District’s Mobile Library van will also be onsite.