Victim describes being assaulted while on a Pueblo trail in broad daylight, suspect not caught

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a month after what police are calling a "random act of violence," the victim is sharing what happened with KRDO.

On July 19, 2022, Sam Chambers was walking his dog in the middle of the day on a trail near the 4th St. Bridge. That's when police say a man came up behind him and hit Chambers in the head with a metal rod shaped like a "T."

Chambers when he turned around, the suspect hit him again, striking his left hand. He told KRDO he was able to wrestle away the metal rod from the suspect after being hit the second time. After pulling the weapon from the man, Chambers said he took off.

"It was totally from behind. I'm 50 some odd years old. I'm losing my hearing. So I didn't even hear him coming," said Chambers.

Chambers had to get seven stitches on his right temple and six stitches in his left hand following the attack.

The weapon used on the victim

When asked about the attack, Sergeant Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department said the assault was a random act of violence.

"What's unfortunate is it's a random, unexpected assault, you know, unprovoked assault. And that's what worries us about this situation, said Ortega.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD), describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5'6" or 5'7", heavyset, with short dark hair, possibly a mustache. At the time of the attack, he was possibly wearing an Avalanche jersey and shorts.

The Pueblo Police Department shared a video of the suspect following the attack with KRDO:

According to the surveillance footage, the suspect was seen going westbound on Elmhurst Pl.

"The thing with that video is it's from far away. And you really, you know, you must know that person in order to identify him from that video, said Ortega"

The PPD asks anyone with information to reach out to the department.