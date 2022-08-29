Colorado Springs Police arrested suspects in two different threats made against schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --Two suspects have been arrested for making threats against two separate schools.

Challenger Middle School and Doherty High School both had threats made against them online. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the students that allegedly made these threats.

The Colorado Springs Police Department School Resource Officer (SRO) Unit received a notification of a social media posting depicting a student at Challenger Middle School making threats toward the school. The post showed the student armed with long guns in camouflage with the question "Shoot up school?"

According to CSPD, other students were aware of the post, and recognized the student, and reported the incident to the administration. The suspect student was immediately identified and pulled from the campus while SRO Gallegos responded to conduct the investigation.

The student was subsequently arrested for interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions. The weapons were determined to be replicas and there was no danger to the school campus says CSPD.

CSPD received a call on Monday morning from a parent of a local high school student with concerns that their child had posted a video of them armed with a handgun with a drum magazine and their child had made threats towards students at Doherty High School.

Patrol Officers and the SRO Unit responded to the call. Stetson Patrol Officers contacted the reporting party and identified the juvenile that had posted the video and threats. As a precaution, Doherty High School was put in a “Secure” status for approximately an hour and a half while the call was investigated.

According to CSPD, the student was not on campus at the time of the investigation, and it was ascertained he may be at a friend's house nearby. Officers responded to the off-campus location and located the juvenile that had posted the message. CSPD reported that the juvenile was contacted in the company of others at that location and a firearm matching the depiction in the video was located during the investigation.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested for various charges related to the posted threats and possession of the weapon. CSPD says that during the incident, no students or staff were injured, and the school resumed normal instruction for the remainder of the day.