National Park Service celebrates 106 years

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The National Park Service is celebrating 106 years of preserving, protecting, and sharing the great outdoors and special places across the country.

According to officials, on August 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act. That created the National Park Service "to conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wildlife therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations."

Today, there are more than 400 national parks across the U.S.

National Park Service

The park service says it's been protecting our nation's treasures for over a century to ensure that current and future generations can enjoy all of the national parks.

Leading up to the 106th anniversary, the National Park Service invited people across the country to share their best "WOW" moments, pictures, or memories while visiting a national park.

For more information, and to find a nearby national park, click here.