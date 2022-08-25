Liberty vs Air Academy
Air Academy knocked off Liberty, 46-8, in their season opener.
Seth Beers scored 4 touchdowns to lead the Kadets.
Liberty will face Canon City in week 2, while Air Academy will face Widefield.
