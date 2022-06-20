Scammer claiming to be with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office calling residents for donations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is warning residents of someone calling people claiming to be with the sheriff's office and asking for money.

According to the officials, the scammer claims they're with the EPCSO and asks for donations for Police Week. They then ask for credit card information.

The EPCSO asks people to never give out personal information over the phone. Additionally, officials say the EPCSO will never call asking for money or personal information.

The EPCSO says people should hang up if they receive the call and call the local law enforcement agency to report the scam.