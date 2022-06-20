Pueblo United hosts free, mobile food pantry to help community

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs non-profit organization in Pueblo is working to make sure everyone in the community has access to food.

Pueblo United hosted a free mobile food pantry Monday to offer everything from frozen meals to fresh veggies, and even meat.

"People that are out on the streets need simple necessities. Food and hygiene. We are trying to make sure they have that stuff. That is what the basics of this is, to give back," said Kevin Howard, the co-founder of Pueblo United.

This mobile food pantry is available every first and third Monday of the month. The drive happens between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Victory Life Ministries Pueblo off of Sprague Ave.

People can even get dog food through the pantry.

The mobile food pantry is made possible through a partnership with the 30 Club.