Vigil honors Jepsy Kallungi as her husband appears in court for her murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Filipino-American Community of Southern Colorado gathered in front of the El Paso County Courthouse Friday to honor Jepsy Kallungi's life, ahead of her accused killer's court appearance.

Friday, it was made public that Dane Kallungi confessed to killing his wife Jepsy on three separate occasions, but has yet to plead guilty to her murder.

In court, the lead Colorado Springs Police detective on the case testified saying he confessed to killing Jepsy to his ex-wife over lunch. Kallungi again confessed to killing her over the phone as Colorado Springs police listened. The third confession came last summer when officers went to arrest him.

During his testimony, the detective went over Kallungi's confession to his ex-wife. Kallungi responded by saying, "everything you said is what happened." The detective said Kallungi looked relieved during his arrest, he even said, "I'm glad you got me."

The detective testified saying that Kallungi initially seemed like he was trying to help police find Jepsy's body, even looking at a map to try and point out where she might be. However, nothing came of that.

Jepsy's body has not been found despite multiple searches on backroads in Teller County.

The Filipino community that came out to the courthouse did so to show support for Jepsy and her family. A family friend told KRDO that without finding her body, there won't be closure.

After hearing evidence Friday, the judge will decide whether she thinks the case is strong enough against Kallungi to send him to trial whether or not to hold him without bond until then.

Kallungi will be back in court on May 31, 2022 for a plea hearing. If he pleads "not guilty", he will head to trial. If convicted on first-degree murder, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.