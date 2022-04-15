Fountain Police arrest man accused of possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thanks to a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), the Fountain Police Department (FPD) was able to arrest a man accused of having child sexual abuse material.

According to police, detectives with the FPD executed a search warrant in the 8200 block of Silver Glen Dr. Thursday morning.

Police say evidence found during that search led to the arrest of 35-year-old James Chaffin.

Chaffin was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center on felony charges related to the Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Now, detectives are asking any additional witnesses or victims to come forward and contact Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918.

People can also contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867 or click here.