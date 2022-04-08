19-year-old caught in Fountain park with handgun and marijuana, now in custody

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 19-year-old felon is in custody after officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) found him in possession of marijuana and a handgun.

According to the department, officers were dispatched Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. to Metcalfe Park on reports of suspicious people in a green Honda.

At the scene, officers say they detected the smell of marijuana coming from the suspect vehicle. Officers determined all occupants were under the age of 21.

Police say the driver, 19-year-old Gabriel Hart, had marijuana and a 9mm handgun. Officers also found an extended, 30 round magazine with the handgun.

Hart was booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges including Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO), Possession of Large Capacity Magazine, and Minor in Possession of Marijuana.

Police say one of the occupants, a 17-year-old male, was released to a parent after being served a summons for possession of suspected methamphetamine. The third occupant, an 18-year-old female, was released with no charges.

According to police, Hart has prior felony convictions of 2nd Degree Assault and POWPO, which he is currently on probation for.