Man arrested in connection to shooting in Stratmoor Valley area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) arrested a man involved in the Sunday morning shooting that happened near Stratmoor Valley.

According to the EPSO, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received several reports about a shooting in the 6000 block of Metropolitan St. just after 5 a.m.

At the scene, deputies found two victims with gunshot wounds in the area of Maxwell Dr. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Sunday around 8 a.m., the EPCSO issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the 1000 block of Maxwell St. while law enforcement searched for the suspect.

After the shooting, EPSO’s Investigations Division detectives say they received a report about an armed man who matched the description of the shooting suspect roaming around on foot in the Stratmoor Valley area. However, detectives said that person was not related to the shooting investigation.

Monday, the EPCSO announced 25-year-old Elroy Uchner was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on an arrest warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder, Prohibited Use of Weapons, and other traffic-related charges. He was not given a bond.

The EPCSO says the two victims are expected to survive.