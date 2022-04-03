Lockdown lifted in Stratmoor area neighborhood as sheriff’s office searches for shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shelter-in-place is now lifted as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Maxwell Street in the Stratmoor Valley area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

EPCSO put the order in place around 8 a.m. Sunday as law enforcement said they are searching for a shooting suspect.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday in the area of Maxwell Drive and were taken to a local hospital. Authorities said an assault rifle was used in the shooting.

While the sheriff's office could not confirm whether or not the suspect was caught, they did confirm there was no threat to the public.

During the lockdown order the El Paso County Sheriff's office said for residents to stay inside and lock their doors as police search for the suspect. EPCSO said their Tactical Support Group may be in backyards in that area conducting operations.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5'-9" to 5'-10", 160 pounds, wearing a brown baseball cap, brown vest, blue shirt, blue jeans, barefoot, and carrying an AK style rifle.

This is a developing story check back for updates.