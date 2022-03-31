Colorado Springs mother faces federal, harsher charges after son dies of fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, a district judge in El Paso County dismissed the state charges against Maria Davis-Conchie, a mother accused of selling her 16-year-old son a fatal dose of fentanyl. Now, Davis-Conchie faces federal charges with harsher penalties.

Before the new federal charges, she faced four felonies and one misdemeanor. However, none of the charges officially connected her to her son's death. The new federal charge includes an amplifier, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl -- resulting in death. That amplifier is not available on the local level.

Colorado law enforcement has been outspoken about the difficulty in charging fentanyl-related crimes at the state level.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by KRDO, Colorado Springs Police officers wrote they received a call at 9:25 A.M. on January 31 to respond to a reported overdose death.

Officers say they went down to the basement of the home where they found the 16-year-old boy dead, his body blue. Police allege there was drug paraphernalia on the boy's bed, including a piece of cut straw used to smoke narcotics. In the boy's drawer, they found two blue pills they suspected to be laced with fentanyl.

The night before the 16-year-old was found dead, the affidavit says he was reportedly out with friends who later dropped him off at home.

Police spoke with the other two boys, who told officers they were sold the drugs by Davis-Conchie, who went by the name of 'CeCe.'

According to the affidavit, the boys told police that they were first sold Xanax by Davis-Conchie and a man she was frequently with, multiple times over a year, starting in late 2020. They were reportedly unsure if Davis-Conchie had a prescription, or how she would acquire the controlled substance.

Later, the minors told police Davis-Conchie and the man (whose name is redacted in court documents) began to sell them 'percs' which is short for the prescription drug Percocet. The boys said they knew the drugs were fentanyl pills and not Percocet.

On the night of January 30, the affidavit says the boys told police they put their money together and bought four pills for $40 from Davis-Conchie.

When police spoke on the phone with Davis-Conchie, she told them she knew who was responsible for the boy's death and urged them to arrest someone else. That name is redacted in the affidavit.

Police arranged an interview with her at the Colorado Springs Police Department Substation on February 8, but she didn't show up and left police officers a voicemail telling them to contact her attorney.