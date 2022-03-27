NCAR Fire in Boulder burns 189 acres, 21% contained

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The NCAR Fire burning near the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder has scotched 189 acres and is 21% contained as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

There have been no changes to the original evacuation orders and no injuries or damaged structures have been reported so far.

The fire broke out Saturday around 2 p.m. and was accelerated by high winds.