Hundreds of homes ordered to evacuate due to wildfire burning in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department posted Saturday that 1200 hundred homes need to immediately evacuate due to a wildfire burning in an open space.

According to police, the fire is burning near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and is now being called the NCAR Fire.

About 1200 contacts in this shaded area are being ordered to EVACUATE NOW #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/u17noMtDPt — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022

Emergency alerts were sent out to all cell phones within a quarter mile radius of NCAR.

This is being called the #NCARFire The @bouldercolorado EOC has been activated. Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to ALL cell phones within a 1/4 mile radius from NCAR. Message is to EVACUATE area due to fast moving wildfire #boulder pic.twitter.com/oP9XYBHuXP — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.