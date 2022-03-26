Skip to Content
Wildfires
By
Published 3:21 PM

Hundreds of homes ordered to evacuate due to wildfire burning in Boulder

Boulder Police Department

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department posted Saturday that 1200 hundred homes need to immediately evacuate due to a wildfire burning in an open space.

According to police, the fire is burning near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and is now being called the NCAR Fire.

Emergency alerts were sent out to all cell phones within a quarter mile radius of NCAR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sydnee Stelle

