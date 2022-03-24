Pueblo Police: suspect in January bar shooting turns himself in

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says a man accused of being connected to a bar shooting in January is now in custody.

On January 15, police say officers responded to Classic Q's Bar just after midnight. At the scene, police found 47-year-old Renee Gonzales in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

According to police, Gonzales was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

On March 23, police say Dante Williams turned himself in at the Pueblo Police Department. He was booked into the Pueblo Judicial Center on charges of 1st Degree Assault and Criminal Attempt to commit 1st Degree Murder.

According to court documents, another man suspected of being involved in the shooting was found dead outside of the Pueblo Village Apartments on February 4. Police believed 23-year-old Daniel Howard's silver Ford Fusion was connected to the shooting.

In the original affidavit, security footage from Classic Q's showed multiple shots being fired from a 2012 silver Ford Fusion.

Police have not said whether or not they're searching for more suspects.