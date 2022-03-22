Line of Duty Death memorial for Boulder Police Officer who died in 2021 King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a Line of Duty Death commemoration is being held to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley who died in the 2021 Boulder King Soopers Shooting.

Officer Talley, 51, was the first officer to respond to the scene. He was one of ten people who died on March 22, 2022.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold said Talley was a "shining example of what it means to be a police officer."

The memorial is set to begin at 2 p.m. at the Boulder Police Department.

For those unable to attend in person, a stream is available below:

