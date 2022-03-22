Honoring victims in 2021 Boulder King Soopers shooting with Day of Remembrance

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- March 22, 2022 marks one year since a gunman opened fire inside a Boulder King Soopers, killing ten people.

Since the mass shooting, Boulder has rallied around survivors and families of the victims. Tuesday, the City of Boulder is set to commemorate the deaths of the ten victims with Day of Remembrance events.

Below are the public events happening:

A patrol car will be parked in front of the Boulder Police Department until Tuesday evening. There, people can leave their condolences, any items left in remembrance will be given to the family of Officer Eric Talley and/or saved at the department

A Line of Duty Death commemoration at the Boulder Police Department will begin at 2 p.m. The event will be livestreamed, click here to watch.

A moment of silence wherever you are at 2:30 p.m. All City of Boulder offices and operations will recognize that moment of silence at 2:30 p.m.

Communitywide Day of Remembrance gathering at the Glen Huntington Bandshell from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The city anticipates that several state, federal, and local officials will be in attendance. This wll not be livestreamed.

The city says these events "reflect the respected wishes of contacted victim family members."

Below are the names of the ten people who lost their lives on March 22, 2021, including a Boulder Police Officer.

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

For more information on the Boulder Strong Resource Center, click here.