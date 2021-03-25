Memorial service for Officer Eric Talley, a victim in the Boulder King Soopers shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The funeral for Boulder Police Department Officer Eric Talley will be held on Tuesday, March 30.

Officer Talley, 51, was one of the ten people who died Monday after a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers in Boulder.

Officer Eric Talley

He was the first Boulder police officer to respond to the shooting.

Talley was described as a devoted husband and a loving father of seven. Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold said Talley was a shining example of what it means to be a police officer.

His funeral will be held at Flatirons Community Church, located at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Boulder Police Department said while the public is welcome to attend, space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements.

In addition to COVID-19 restrictions, the BPD asks everyone in attendance to refrain from bringing bags inside the venue. The only bags that will be permitted will be clear/see-through.

Find out more information on attending the service in person by clicking here.

The memorial service will also be streamed on KRDO News Channel 13's website on Tuesday for anyone unable to attend in person.

To make a contribution to Talley's family, the other victims, and the Boulder community click here.