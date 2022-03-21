Pueblo family remembers life of woman killed in alleged domestic violence-related homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend. Now, the victim's family is speaking out about her life and what she meant to them.

On March 14, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a shooting at Riverside Bar and Grill. At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Kaylie Marcum, who also goes by Kaylie Lints, dead. Police then took 34-year-old Jesse Grondahl into custody.

Court documents reveal Grondahl is the father of Kaylie's three-year-old son.

According to the arrest affidavit, the pair started fighting on Sunday when Grondahl hid Kaylie’s keys to prevent her from leaving before she was picked up by a friend and went to the bar.

Kaylie's mom, Tila Lints, shared with KRDO more details leading up to the shooting.

“She was hanging out at the bar with a friend when her ex showed up and he was trying to talk to her, but she told him it was making her feel uncomfortable," Lints said. "So he said things are going to get a lot more uncomfortable and then shot her.”

Lints told KRDO Kaylie was a loving, passionate, happy aspiring artist who put the needs of others before herself. According to her family, Kaylie spent many nights furthering her education to get into the health care field while working a full-time job to provide for her son.

However, her family said things started changing when she met Grondahl.

According to the family, they always had a suspicion Kaylie frequently dealt with domestic violence but believes she never left for fear of losing her son.

“Anyone she cared about there wasn’t a limit,” Ian Gardner, Kaylie's brother said.

Now, her family hopes that her death will shed light on domestic violence situations and encourage others to seek help if they're experiencing similar situations.

Her family also started a GoFundMe to help her three-year-old son. Click here to donate.

At last report, Grondahl is in the Pueblo County Jail being held without bond.