PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Police are investigating an overnight shooting at Riverside Bar and Grill. Police confirm one woman is dead and a man is in custody as a suspect.

https://twitter.com/PuebloPolice1/status/1503279700050792448

According to a tweet from the police department, it happened at 12:15 Monday morning, at 4021 Jerry Murphy Road on the northside of town. The bar is not far from the Pueblo Country Club.

This is a developing story, check back for updates