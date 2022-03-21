Nonprofit teaches District 2 elementary students basics of money management

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The nonprofit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado visited second through fifth graders at Wildflower Elementary School in Harrison School District to help them learn the basics of money management and a little entrepreneurship.

Speakers and presenters with the Junior Achievement group are volunteers and have visited several schools to provide similar lessons to elementary students.

One of the many life experiences they say students take away is the importance of collaboration.

"Right now they are working on -- they are given a product -- and the kids have to figure out what they can do to improve that product. The kids love it -- and it's interesting to talk to them and listen to the different groups -- one kid wanted to say something -- and then another kid would say -- what about that -- you are going to loose money if you do this. So it's just interesting to here different points of view...how they are collaborating together," said Anthony Williams, a teacher at Wildflower Elementary.

One of the volunteers with the nonprofit is Harrison School District 2's very own Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel.

Dr. Birhanzel says it's important to start students off young so they make the right financial decisions growing up.