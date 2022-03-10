CPW looking to reunite lost GoPro with owner, share last video captured

LOMA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are looking for the owner of a long-lost GoPro that washed up on the shoreline of a lake in western Colorado.

According to CPW, officers were cleaning up around Highline Lake, west of Grand Junction, when they found a GoPro.

CPW officers managed to recover video from the camera, which is of someone appearing to wipe out while paddleboarding.

Now, CPW is sharing that video, hoping to find the person who lost the GoPro:

If you believe the camera is yours, you're asked to contact ashlee.wallace@state.co.us and include the date you visited Highline Lake and the model of the GoPro.