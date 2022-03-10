Bond for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters set to $25k

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Mesa County judge on Thursday issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

Peters appeared virtually from the Mesa County Jail, where the judge ordered she not have any contact with her Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, anyone listed as a victim in her indictment, as well as give up her passport.

Peters surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, after a grand jury indictment was issued. She's charged with seven felony counts, three misdemeanors. Peters is accused of heading a deceptive scheme to breach state elections systems after county voting machine passwords ended up online.

In arguing against a lower bond, District Attorney Daniel Rubenstein said, "Peters has a history of leaving the state, disappearing for long periods on the private plane of Mr. [Mike] Lindell. We are also asking that she surrender her passport and not be permitted to travel outside of Colorado."

Ultimately, the judge cited the lack of criminal history for lowering her bond from the $500,000 bond that was issued when she was arrested Wednesday.