Pueblo charter school placed on shelter-in-place following ‘credible threat’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences was placed on shelter-in-place status Wednesday morning. Officials with the school say the Jones Charter Academy received a "credible threat to campus safety."

The Pueblo Police Department told KRDO a student at the school received a "strange text" that was considered a threat Tuesday night.

Just before 10 a.m., officials with the school said they completed a search of all personal items and did not find anything that threatened school safety or security and would be transitioning all buildings to a secure perimeter. Officials went on to say they felt there is "no imminent threat to campus safety."

Officials with the school said families will be updated on the situation through email.

According to the school, they've increased security at all schools Wednesday, including guards, assistance from the Pueblo Police Department, and additional staff on-site.