Police investigating reported armed robbery and shooting Tuesday evening, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a reported armed robbery and shooting on Tuesday evening.

At around 5:15 p.m., Sand Creek Division officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Verde Dr. "as a result of a robbery with a weapon call for service."

During the investigation, the victim told officers two men walked up to him. One of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Then, the victim pulled out a gun and multiple rounds were exchanged. After, the men hit the victim with a tire iron and stole the victim's gun. The men drove away from the scene in a black sedan.

At 5:30 p.m., officers received another report of a shooting in the 2700 block of S. Academy Blvd.

Sand Creek Division officers made contact with two men in a black sedan which police say matched the description from the above incident. Police say the two men were not shot. However, one of the men told police "he believed he may have been as he had witnessed a robbery where shots were fired," according to the police report.

Police say there was no foreseeable cause to arrest the two men.

The incident is under investigation.